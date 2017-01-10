Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Israel troops shoot dead knife-wielding Palestinian attacker

A man pays respect at the site of truck-ramming attack in Jerusalem, Israel, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. On Sunday a Palestinian rammed his truck into a group of Israeli soldiers in Jerusalem, killing four soldiers and wounding 15 others in one of the deadliest attacks of a more than yearlong campaign of violence.

news-yahoo 8:34:00 AM CET

Israeli forces detain 33 Palestinians, confiscate belongings in overnight raids Published: 10/01/2017 15:46

maannews-en 2:49:00 PM CET

Israel Arrests Nine After Jerusalem Attack on Soldiers

newsweek 5:48:00 AM CET

Israeli soldiers shoot dead Palestinian amid arrest in West Bank

sinacom 9:46:00 AM CET

Jan 10, 2017 3:46AM ESTpublished: Jan 10, 2017 3:46AM EST

theglobeandmail 10:15:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Israel (34)

Flag
Palestinian Territory, Occupied (24)

Help about this topicPlaces

Yerushalayim(IL)

Al Khalil(PS)

Nabulus(PS)

Help about this topicRelated People

Benjamin Netanyahu (2)

Jeffrey Heller (1)

Riad Malki (1)

Gamal Mubarak (1)

Fawzi Barhoum (1)

Micky Rosenfeld (1)

West Bank (8)

Abu Aoun (3)

Jabel Mukaber (2)

Mohammad Al-Salahe (2)

Mahmoud Nathmi (1)

Mohammed al-Salhi (1)

Samer Mahmoud Moussa (1)

Ashraf Malaysha (1)

Fadi Ishaq Jaradat (1)

Ahmad Malaysha (1)

Fadi Qunbar (1)

Imad Kanaan (1)

Qais Abu al-Hassan (1)

Dominic Evans (1)

Abd al-Karim Shuyukhi (1)

Fara Refugee Camp (1)

Jamil Masharqa (1)

Ahmad Khalil Abu Hashem (1)

Radwan Fashafsha (1)

Ziyad Alawna (1)

Muhammad Ayyad Awwad (1)

Moussa Jaradat (1)

Talat Zurub (1)

Muhammad Malaysha (1)

Ali Sawafta (1)

Muhammad al-Salihi (1)

Basil Ghannam (1)

Abd al-Rizq Jaradat (1)

Bilal Alawna (1)

Mahmoud Muhammad Adi (1)

Ahmad Gharabli (1)

Mohammas Awawdah (1)

Foreign Ministry (1)

Muhammad Saleh Jabarin (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Hamas (3)

Health Ministry (2)

Islamic State (2)

Xinhua News Agency (1)

International Criminal Court (1)

Facebook (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

Migration

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.