Tuesday, January 10, 2017
GM signals no change of plans despite Trump criticisms
Detroit (AFP) - Leaders of the big three US auto makers have all spoken at the Detroit auto show about how President-elect Trump might impact the industry, but the third, from GM, offered the most business-as-usual message. Trump has slammed American car makers Ford, Fiat Chrysler and GM's Chevrolet....
