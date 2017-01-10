|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
|
|
InstaEMI.com plans to raise $10 million by March
|
InstaEMI.com, a Hyderabad-based fintech firm, is planning to raise $10 million to fund its pan-India expansion plans. The company is expanding its operations to New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Kolkata this month. Apart from Hyderabad, InstaEMI.com operates in Bengaluru, Chennai, Tirupati and Kurnool....
financialexpress 2:46:00 AM CET
|
|
|