Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn glare through Meryl Streep's Golden Globes 2017 speech

Not impressed! Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn glare daggers through Meryl Streep's Golden Globes anti-Trump speech Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn are not noted for their liberal politics; As Meryl Streep castigated Donald Trump during her lifetime achievement award speech, the two sat stony faced; Gibson....

dailymail 5:44:00 AM CET

Meryl Streep tears into Trump in Golden Globes speech

AsiaOne 4:54:00 AM CET

Donald Trump says Meryl Streep 'overrated' after Golden Globes speech, denies mocking reporter

radioaustralia 12:49:00 AM CET

