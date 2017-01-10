|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn glare through Meryl Streep's Golden Globes 2017 speech
Not impressed! Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn glare daggers through Meryl Streep's Golden Globes anti-Trump speech Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn are not noted for their liberal politics; As Meryl Streep castigated Donald Trump during her lifetime achievement award speech, the two sat stony faced; Gibson....
dailymail 5:44:00 AM CET
