Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Corrie Mckeague: Phone part found in missing airman probe

Image copyright Suffolk Constabulary Image caption Corrie Mckeague, 23, went missing after a night out in Bury St Edmunds. The back of a phone has been found close to where the last signal from a missing airman's mobile was detected. Corrie Mckeague, from Fife, vanished after a night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, on 24 September.

bbc 4:47:00 PM CET

Found phone has no part in search for missing Corrie McKeague

TheScotsman 6:36:00 PM CET

