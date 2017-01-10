|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
|
|
Jeremy Corbyn outlines plans to 'cap' boardroom pay
|
Media caption Jeremy Corbyn on pay disparity within organisations. Jeremy Corbyn has set out plans to curb excessive boardroom pay as a way of tackling rising inequality levels. Options to be considered by Labour include increasing income tax for the top earners and giving remuneration committees a veto on pay packages.
bbc 6:33:00 PM CET
|
|
|