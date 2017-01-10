|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
|
|
Charleston church shooter: "I still feel like I had to do it"
|
Speaking to the jury, Roof said that he has the right to ask them for life in prison instead of execution but he says he is not sure “what good that would do anyway.” He gave a closing argument of about five minutes on Tuesday, saying at one point he felt like he had to commit the slayings, and “I still feel like I had to do it.
CBSnews 6:53:00 PM CET
|
|
|
|