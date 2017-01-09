|News ClusterEnglish
Monday, January 9, 2017
Fire breaks out at Bangladesh's multi-story building, no casualties reported
DHAKA, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- A fire broke out at a 19-story commercial-cum-residential building in Dhaka's Banani area on Monday afternoon with no immediate reports of casualties. Hundreds of people trapped inside the building were safely evacuated. The fire razed several floors of the building,....
xinhuanet_en 1:14:00 PM CET
