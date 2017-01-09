|News ClusterEnglish
Monday, January 9, 2017
Ronaldo wins FIFA's player of the year award
Cristiano Ronaldo won FIFA's player of the year award for the fourth time today, beating his old rival Lionel Messi who was pulled out of the ceremony only a few hours earlier by his club Barcelona. Italian Claudio Ranieri won the coach of the year award for leading rank outsiders Leicester City to the English Premier League title.
timesofmalta 10:15:00 PM CET
