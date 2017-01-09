Main Menu

Ronaldo wins FIFA's player of the year award

Cristiano Ronaldo won FIFA's player of the year award for the fourth time today, beating his old rival Lionel Messi who was pulled out of the ceremony only a few hours earlier by his club Barcelona. Italian Claudio Ranieri won the coach of the year award for leading rank outsiders Leicester City to the English Premier League title.

timesofmalta 10:15:00 PM CET

Cristiano Ronaldo wins FIFA best player award for 4th time

expressindia 8:35:00 PM CET

