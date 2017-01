With the sole exception of his mentor, Ayatollah Khomeini, Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani was the most powerful man in Iran after the Islamic revolution of 1979, and he went on to serve as president for eight years, from 1989 to 1997, though he lost to Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in the 2005 election. thetimes 1:14:00 AM CET