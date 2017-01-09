LISBON Millennium bcp ( BCP.LS ) approved on Monday a capital hike of up to 1.33 billion euros and China's Fosun said it would use the operation to raise its stake in the lender, Portugal's largest listed bank, to 30 percent from 16.7 percent. The rights issue was fixed at 0.094 euros per share, which represents a discount of about 38. reuters 11:33:00 PM CET