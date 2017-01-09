Main Menu

Monday, January 9, 2017

UPDATE 1-Millennium approves capital hike of up to 1.33 bln euros

LISBON Millennium bcp ( BCP.LS ) approved on Monday a capital hike of up to 1.33 billion euros and China's Fosun said it would use the operation to raise its stake in the lender, Portugal's largest listed bank, to 30 percent from 16.7 percent. The rights issue was fixed at 0.094 euros per share, which represents a discount of about 38.

reuters 11:33:00 PM CET

Portuguese private bank hikes capital, Chinese stake rises

afp-english 11:14:00 PM CET

