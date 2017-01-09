Main Menu

Monday, January 9, 2017

Meryl Streep Criticizes Trump in the Golden Globe Awards Ceremony

Washington, Jan 9 (Prensa Latina) The multi-award-winning American actress Meryl Streep criticized US President-elect Donald Trump during her acceptance speech for the Cecil B. De Mille Award at the 74th Golden Globe Awards. Streep, deserving of three Oscars and 19 nominations for the precious....

plenglish 4:37:00 PM CET

Trump calls Meryl Streep 'overrated' after Globes speech

khaleejtimes 1:53:00 PM CET

Meryl Streep's speech against Donald Trump at Golden Globes gets thumbs-up from Hollywood, Bollywood

expressindia 11:23:00 AM CET

Meryl Streep strikes at Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

JakartaPost 9:24:00 AM CET

