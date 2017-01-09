Main Menu

Late Abdulkadir Kure’s profile

Former Governor of Niger, Abdulkadir Kure, 60, dies on Sunday in Germany, Tanko Beji, Chairman, PDP, Niger, confirms. Late Kure. Abdulkadir Kure was the governor of Niger State from 29 May 1999 to 29 May 2007. He was a member of the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Abdulkadir Kure in May 2000 introduced Sharia law in Niger State.

Gov. Okowa mourns Kure

