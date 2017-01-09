Main Menu

Monday, January 9, 2017

FBI reportedly arrests Volkswagen executive for role in Dieselgate scandal

A Volkswagen executive has been arrested by the FBI as part of the ongoing criminal investigation into the company’s emissions scandal, . Oliver Schmidt, who ran Volkswagen’s US regulatory compliance office between 2014 and 2015, was arrested on Saturday and will be charged with conspiracy to....

news-yahoo 7:50:00 AM CET

Arrest of VW executive comes as surprise: VW sales chief

news-yahoo 3:35:00 PM CET

Volkswagen to keep Mexico factories, exec says

afp-english 7:19:00 AM CET

United States (19)

Mexico (4)

Detroit(US)

Chattanooga(US)

Mexico City(MX)

Donald Trump (1)

Oliver Schmidt (2)

Juergen Stackmann (1)

Edward Taylor (1)

Jan Schwartz (1)

Herbert Diess (1)

Georgina Prodhan (1)

James Liang (1)

Volkswagen (12)

Justice Department (2)

FBI (2)

General Motors (1)

Federal Court (1)

