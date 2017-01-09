|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Monday, January 9, 2017
|
|
NY State to shut Indian Point nuclear plant: Governor Cuomo
|
(Reuters) - Entergy Corp's Indian Point nuclear power plant in New York state will shut down by April 2021, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday, due primarily to its proximity to the heavily populated New York City area. "I am proud to have secured this agreement with Entergy to responsibly....
news-yahoo 6:52:00 PM CET
|
|
|