|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Monday, January 9, 2017
|
|
North Korea Aims to Complete New Ballistic Missile Development by 2018
|
06:24 08.01.2017. Amid political transitions in the United States and South Korea, the DPRK has set an ambitious goal of completing the development of ballistic missile capable of reaching America by year end. MOSCOW (Sputnik) North Korea seeks to complete the development of an intercontinental....
globalsecurity 6:39:00 AM CET
|
|
|