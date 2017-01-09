Main Menu

Monday, January 9, 2017

North Korea Aims to Complete New Ballistic Missile Development by 2018

06:24 08.01.2017. Amid political transitions in the United States and South Korea, the DPRK has set an ambitious goal of completing the development of ballistic missile capable of reaching America by year end. MOSCOW (Sputnik) North Korea seeks to complete the development of an intercontinental....

globalsecurity 6:39:00 AM CET

North Korea declared on Sunday it could test-launch an intercontinental ballistic missile at any time from any location set by leader Kim Jong Un, saying a hostile US policy was to blame for its arms development. more...

fijitimes 10:31:00 PM CET

Jan 09, 2017 1:49AM ESTpublished: Jan 09, 2017 1:36AM EST

theglobeandmail 8:22:00 AM CET

Korea, Democratic People's Republic Of

United States

Korea, Republic Of

NKorea

Pyongyang

Washington

Kim Jong-un

North Korea

Ash Carter

London Thae Yong-ho

News Agency

UN Security Council

