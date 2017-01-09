Main Menu

Monday, January 9, 2017

Nana Akufo-Addo sworn in as Ghana's new president

Iran Press TV. Sun Jan 8, 2017 7:22AM. Ghana's new president, Nana Akufo-Addo, has been sworn in after defeating incumbent John Dramani Mahama in last month's peaceful elections. On January 7, thousands of officials and guests from across Africa watched Akufo-Addo taking the oath of office at the....

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.