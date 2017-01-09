|News ClusterEnglish
Nana Akufo-Addo sworn in as Ghana's new president
Iran Press TV. Sun Jan 8, 2017 7:22AM. Ghana's new president, Nana Akufo-Addo, has been sworn in after defeating incumbent John Dramani Mahama in last month's peaceful elections. On January 7, thousands of officials and guests from across Africa watched Akufo-Addo taking the oath of office at the....
globalsecurity 6:39:00 AM CET
