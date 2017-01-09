Main Menu

Monday, January 9, 2017

'Difficult, but possible', historic talks on unifying Cyprus begin

Leaders from Cyprus have begun three days of meetings in Geneva with the aim of Mustafa Akinci, the northern Cypriot leader and President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasides are hoping to succeed where others have failed in the past 42 years. Senior UN Envoy Espen Barth Eide called the meetings ‘the final moment.

euronews-en 8:38:00 PM CET

Germany says Cyprus negotiations entering the home straight, France offers its support

cyprus-mail 4:45:00 PM CET

