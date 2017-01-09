|News ClusterEnglish
Monday, January 9, 2017
Israeli PM compares deadly Jerusalem truck-ramming to Europe attacks
"A lone terrorist drove his truck into a group of soldiers standing on the side of the road," police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld told reporters at the scene. "They got off the bus, and as they were getting off the bus and getting organised, he took advantage." The driver was shot dead by Israeli forces.
deutschewelle-sw 5:17:00 AM CET
