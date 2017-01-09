Main Menu

Monday, January 9, 2017

Israeli PM compares deadly Jerusalem truck-ramming to Europe attacks

"A lone terrorist drove his truck into a group of soldiers standing on the side of the road," police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld told reporters at the scene. "They got off the bus, and as they were getting off the bus and getting organised, he took advantage." The driver was shot dead by Israeli forces.

deutschewelle-sw 5:17:00 AM CET

United States Condemns Jerusalem Truck-ramming Attack

haaretz 5:51:00 AM CET

WATCH: Israeli Soldiers Killed in Truck Attack

ABCnews 6:23:00 PM CET

Yerushalayim(IL)

Tel Aviv-Yafo(IL)

New York City(US)

