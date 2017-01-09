Main Menu

Monday, January 9, 2017

Golden Globes 2017: La La Land sweeps awards

Image copyright AFP Image caption Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone both won trophies for their performances in La La Land. Hollywood musical La La Land has broken the record for the most Golden Globe Awards, winning seven prizes. It won every award it was nominated for - including best musical or comedy film, best director, screenplay, score and song.

bbc 11:05:00 AM CET

7 Things We Learnt From The 2017 Golden Globes

rediff 8:59:00 AM CET

La La Land wins big at Golden Globes

tribune 6:32:00 AM CET

