Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Monday, January 9, 2017

London Tube strike: Queues, pianists and handstands

bbc 11:34:00 PM CET

24-hour Tube strike leaves millions of Londoners waiting

ChinaPost 7:17:00 PM CET

London commuters endure transport misery as rail staff strike

cyprus-mail 10:43:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United Kingdom (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Sadiq Khan (2)

Theresa May (1)

Nick Herbert (1)

London Underground (2)

Clapham Junction (1)

Mick Cash (1)

Rajiv Perseedoss (1)

Tim Loughton (1)

Ross Kemp (1)

London Tube (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Gatwick Airport (1)

Sunday Times (1)

Daily Telegraph (1)

British Airways (1)

Conservative Party (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.