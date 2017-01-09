Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Monday, January 9, 2017

30 years after Cold War, U.S. military rolls into eastern Europe

CBSnews 2:45:00 PM CET

German exports, industrial production show encouraging gains

AP 11:23:00 AM CET

German court rejects appeal by Cologne mayor assailant

nzherald 1:38:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Germany (11)

Help about this topicPlaces

Berlin(DE)

Köln(DE)

Bremerhaven(DE)

Help about this topicRelated People

Andreas Rees (1)

Elizabeth Palmer (1)

Henriette Reker (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Cold War (1)

Federal Court (1)

UniCredit (1)

Federal Statistical Office (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.