Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Monday, January 9, 2017

Texas Police to Explain Review of Officer's Arrest of Woman

Police in Texas say an investigation is complete into a confrontation captured on cellphone video in which a white officer wrestled a black woman to the ground before arresting her and two of her teenage daughters. Fort Worth police say they will announce Monday whether the officer faces disciplinary action in the Dec.

ABCnews 7:25:00 PM CET

Fort Worth officer in viral arrest video suspended for 10 days

reuters 9:33:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (11)

Help about this topicPlaces

Fitzgerald(US)

Austin(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Jon Herskovitz (1)

Jacqueline Craig (2)

Andrew Hay (1)

William Martin (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (4)

Facebook (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.