Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Monday, January 9, 2017

Poland Thanks UK Trucker for Berlin Attack Fundraising

Yahoo!-ABC News Network © 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved. Poland Thanks UK Trucker for Berlin Attack Fundraising. Poland's ambassador to Britain has personally thanked a British trucker who raised almost 200,000 pounds ($243,000) for the family of a Polish trucker killed in the Berlin market attack.

ABCnews 7:25:00 PM CET

Jan 08, 2017 6:09PM ESTpublished: Jan 08, 2017 6:09PM EST

theglobeandmail 12:47:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Poland (5)

Flag
United Kingdom (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Gdansk(PL)

London(GB)

Help about this topicRelated People

Lech Walesa (1)

David Duncan (1)

Poland Thanks (1)

Lukasz Urban (1)

Aleksandra Siewert (1)

Przemyslaw Walesa (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Help about this topicAlerts

TerroristAttack

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.