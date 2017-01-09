|News ClusterEnglish
Monday, January 9, 2017
Poland Thanks UK Trucker for Berlin Attack Fundraising
Poland's ambassador to Britain has personally thanked a British trucker who raised almost 200,000 pounds ($243,000) for the family of a Polish trucker killed in the Berlin market attack.
ABCnews 7:25:00 PM CET
