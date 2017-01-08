|News ClusterEnglish
Sunday, January 8, 2017
Oman Oil Marketing Company makes final call for Tasweik applications
08 January 2017 Muscat Oman Oil Marketing Company is announcing its final call to all prospective SMEs looking to participate in Tasweik. Launched with the full support of Al Raffd Fund, the unique initiative has been widely welcomed by the general public for providing eight select Omani....
zawya-palestine 11:29:00 AM CET
