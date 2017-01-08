|News ClusterEnglish
Sunday, January 8, 2017
Talks to avert London tube strike fail
LONDON, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- Talks aimed at averting a walkout by staff on London Underground broke up Saturday without a resolution, tens of thousands of commuters could be affected. Although the 24-hour stoppage is set to start Sunday, disruption is expected in rush hours of Monday morning as it will run through the following day.
xinhuanet_en 8:10:00 AM CET
