Sunday, January 8, 2017
Five dead as car crashes into Indo-Bangladesh friendship train
DHAKA, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- Five people were killed after their car crashed into a moving Indo-Bangladesh friendship train at a railroad crossing in Gazipur on the outskirts of Bangladesh capital Dhaka Sunday morning. Motaleb Mia, a Gazipur police official, told journalists that the collision which took place at about 10 a.
xinhuanet_en 8:10:00 AM CET
