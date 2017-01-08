Main Menu

Sunday, January 8, 2017

Cricket: Under no illusions that India Test series would be easy, says Smith

Sydney: Having watched England's abject surrender against India, Australian captain Steve Smith is "under no illusions" that the four-Test series against Virat Kohli's men starting February 23, will be an easy one. Australia thrashed Pakistan 3-0 at home but Smith is extremely cautious about what to....

timesofoman 10:44:00 AM CET

India will be tough to beat at home in ODI series: England skipper Eoin Morgan

financialexpress 5:52:00 PM CET

India (13)

United Kingdom (6)

Australia (5)

Pune(IN)

Sydney(AU)

Virat Kohli (2)

Shaun Marsh (1)

Stephen Smith (1)

Alastair Cook (1)

Eoin Morgan (1)

Jos Buttler (1)

Darren Lehmann (1)

