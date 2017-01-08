|News ClusterEnglish

Sunday, January 8, 2017
Cricket: Under no illusions that India Test series would be easy, says Smith
Sydney: Having watched England's abject surrender against India, Australian captain Steve Smith is "under no illusions" that the four-Test series against Virat Kohli's men starting February 23, will be an easy one. Australia thrashed Pakistan 3-0 at home but Smith is extremely cautious about what to....
timesofoman 10:44:00 AM CET
