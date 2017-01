Corbyn takes a festive break with Mexican maverick Jeremy Corbyn took time out from a Christmas break in Mexico to hold talks with a leftist political leader famed for heading a six-week occupation in the capital after he was defeated in a presidential election. The Labour chief met Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, known as AMLO, in Villahermosa, Tabasco. thetimes 5:03:00 AM CET Mexico arrests suspect in shooting of US consular official afp-english 5:34:00 PM CET Mexico hunts for gunman who shot US consular official ChinaPost 7:06:00 PM CET