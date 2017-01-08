|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Sunday, January 8, 2017
|
|
Villarreal vs Barcelona live score, goal updates and analysis from La Liga
|
Good evening... It may only be January but Barcelona are already flagging in the title race. Failure to win against Villarreal this evening and they would find themselves, at best, five points behind bitter rivals Real Madrid. Luis Enrique’s side are in third at present, two points behind Sevilla and six behind Los Blancos.
themirror 7:45:00 PM CET
|
|
|