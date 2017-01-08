Main Menu

Villarreal vs Barcelona live score, goal updates and analysis from La Liga

Good evening... It may only be January but Barcelona are already flagging in the title race. Failure to win against Villarreal this evening and they would find themselves, at best, five points behind bitter rivals Real Madrid. Luis Enrique’s side are in third at present, two points behind Sevilla and six behind Los Blancos.

Real Madrid matches Barcelona’s record of 39 unbeaten games

