Sunday, January 8, 2017

Consistent Thomas leads Matsuyama by two in Tournament of Champions

Justin Thomas is doing his best to avoid a repeat of his lackluster start to last year, shooting a six-under 67 on Saturday to seize sole possession of the lead at the SBS Tournament of Champions. Thomas was at 18-under 201 after firing his third straight 67 heading into yesterday’s final round at the Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii.

taipeitimes 5:34:00 PM CET

Jason Day slips back in Tournament of Champions field

smh 3:51:00 AM CET

