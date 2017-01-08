|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Sunday, January 8, 2017
|
|
Consistent Thomas leads Matsuyama by two in Tournament of Champions
|
Justin Thomas is doing his best to avoid a repeat of his lackluster start to last year, shooting a six-under 67 on Saturday to seize sole possession of the lead at the SBS Tournament of Champions. Thomas was at 18-under 201 after firing his third straight 67 heading into yesterday’s final round at the Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii.
taipeitimes 5:34:00 PM CET
|
|
|