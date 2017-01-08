Ghana's new president to name investment banker as finance minister ACCRA Jan 8 Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo is likely to name investment banker Ken Ofori-Atta as finance minister, three sources close to the presidency told Reuters on Sunday. Akufo-Addo defeated incumbent president John Dramani Mahama in elections last month and assumed office on Saturday,.... reuters 5:13:00 PM CET Ghana president faces outcry over plagiarism in inaugural speech theglobeandmail 8:58:00 PM CET New Ghanaian President Sworn In globalsecurity 8:48:00 PM CET