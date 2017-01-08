|News ClusterEnglish
Sunday, January 8, 2017
Ghana's new president to name investment banker as finance minister
ACCRA Jan 8 Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo is likely to name investment banker Ken Ofori-Atta as finance minister, three sources close to the presidency told Reuters on Sunday. Akufo-Addo defeated incumbent president John Dramani Mahama in elections last month and assumed office on Saturday,....
reuters 5:13:00 PM CET
