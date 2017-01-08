|News ClusterEnglish
Sunday, January 8, 2017
S. Korean monk sets himself on fire at anti-president rally
Seoul (AFP) - A South Korean Buddhist monk is in critical condition after setting himself on fire during a mass protest against the impeached President Park Geun-Hye, officials said Sunday. The monk, in his 60s and whose name was not released, set himself alight late Saturday night in central Seoul....
