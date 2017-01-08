Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Sunday, January 8, 2017

S. Korean monk sets himself on fire at anti-president rally

Seoul (AFP) - A South Korean Buddhist monk is in critical condition after setting himself on fire during a mass protest against the impeached President Park Geun-Hye, officials said Sunday. The monk, in his 60s and whose name was not released, set himself alight late Saturday night in central Seoul....

news-yahoo 6:31:00 AM CET

Japan PM urges S.Korea to remove 'comfort woman' statue

GulfDailyNews 8:33:00 AM CET

Korean monk's immolation protests Japanese 'comfort women'

BangkokPost 10:05:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Japan (25)

Flag
Korea, Republic Of (14)

Help about this topicPlaces

Tokyo(JP)

Busan(KR)

Help about this topicRelated People

Park Geun-hye (3)

Shinzo Abe (2)

Fumio Kishida (1)

South Korea (2)

Choi Soon-Sil (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

First World War (4)

Seoul National University (2)

Yasukuni Shrine (1)

Constitutional Court (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.