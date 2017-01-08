Main Menu

Watch: Queen Elizabeth makes first appearance after heavy cold

Britain's Queen Elizabeth made her first public appearance since before Christmas on Sunday as she recovered from a heavy cold that caused the 90-year-old monarch to miss Christmas and New Year church services. The queen, wearing a vibrant blue coat and hat, arrived with her husband Prince Philip,....

khaleejtimes 4:19:00 PM CET

People Queen Elizabeth recovers, returns to routine

usaToday 6:54:00 PM CET

Queen Elizabeth II Makes First Public Appearance Since Dec. 9

nytimes 6:00:00 PM CET

Britain's Queen Elizabeth makes first appearance after heavy cold

straitstimesSG 2:39:00 PM CET

