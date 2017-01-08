|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Sunday, January 8, 2017
|
|
Watch: Queen Elizabeth makes first appearance after heavy cold
|
Britain's Queen Elizabeth made her first public appearance since before Christmas on Sunday as she recovered from a heavy cold that caused the 90-year-old monarch to miss Christmas and New Year church services. The queen, wearing a vibrant blue coat and hat, arrived with her husband Prince Philip,....
khaleejtimes 4:19:00 PM CET
|
|
|