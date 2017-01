Clinton confidante silences New York City mayor whispers saying she doesn't expect Hillary to run 'for any elected office again' Clinton confidante silences New York City mayor whispers saying she doesn't expect Hillary to run for 'any elected office again' The Center for American Progress head Neera Tanden told Jake Tapper today that she doesn't expect Hillary Clinton to be on the ballot ever again Tapper asked Tanden about.... dailymail 11:29:00 PM CET Hillary Clinton for NYC mayor? Probably not, but rumors persist reuters 9:14:00 PM CET