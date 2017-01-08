Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Sunday, January 8, 2017

Barack Obama calls Donald Trump 'engaging and gregarious'

While Trump was, for years, a political thorn in Obama's side – as one of the peddlers of the 'birther' conspiracy theory that suggested the country's first black president wasn't born in the United States, the two men met just two days after the election and have been in conversation since. Obama called the chats 'cordial.

dailymail 8:58:00 PM CET

The Latest: Reince Priebus says Trump 'accepts' US intel

AP 5:26:00 PM CET

Trump accepts US intelligence on Russia hacking: chief of staff

business-times 5:16:00 PM CET

Trump accepts U.S. intelligence on Russia hacking, top aide says

csmonitor 8:40:00 PM CET

Hundreds brave sub-zero temperatures for Moscow bike ride

straitstimesSG 8:41:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Russian Federation (18)

Flag
United States (15)

Help about this topicPlaces

New York City(US)

Washington(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Donald Trump (8)

Reince Priebus (3)

Hillary Rodham Clinton (2)

Lindsey Graham (2)

Vladimir Putin (2)

John McCain (1)

Mitt Romney (1)

Barack Obama (1)

Mary Milliken (1)

Caren Bohan (1)

Adam Schiff (1)

Tina Andreadis (1)

Christmas Night (1)

Ded Moroz (1)

run Senate (1)

Devin Nunes (1)

Monica Crowley (1)

National Committee (1)

Just Happened (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Fox News (4)

Democratic Party (2)

White House (1)

Oval Office (1)

Democratic National Committee (1)

UN Security Council (1)

House Intelligence Committee (1)

Santa Claus (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.