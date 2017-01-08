|News ClusterEnglish
Sunday, January 8, 2017
SeaWorld San Diego hosts final One Ocean orca show on Sunday
SeaWorld San Diego will put on a final orca performance on Sunday, after criticism of the shows as they stand. A new presentation is set to be introduced, bosses say, which will feature the natural behaviour of killer whales and focus on conservation. The One Ocean show, which has been running since....
bbc 1:06:00 PM CET
