Sunday, January 8, 2017

SeaWorld San Diego hosts final One Ocean orca show on Sunday

SeaWorld San Diego will put on a final orca performance on Sunday, after criticism of the shows as they stand. A new presentation is set to be introduced, bosses say, which will feature the natural behaviour of killer whales and focus on conservation. The One Ocean show, which has been running since....

bbc 1:06:00 PM CET

SeaWorld San Diego ENDS its killer whale show after years of outcry

dailymail 2:33:00 AM CET

