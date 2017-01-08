|News ClusterEnglish
Sunday, January 8, 2017
North Korea threatens missile launch anytime, blames US
North Korea says it can test-launch an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at any time from any location chosen by leader Kim Jong-un, adding the United States' hostile policy was to blame for its arms development. Kim said on January 1 his nuclear-capable country was close to test-launching an ICBM.
aljazeera-en 11:36:00 PM CET
