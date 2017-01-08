Main Menu

Sunday, January 8, 2017

North Korea threatens missile launch anytime, blames US

North Korea says it can test-launch an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at any time from any location chosen by leader Kim Jong-un, adding the United States' hostile policy was to blame for its arms development. Kim said on January 1 his nuclear-capable country was close to test-launching an ICBM.

aljazeera-en 11:36:00 PM CET

North Korea's missile testing 'serious threat' to U.S.: defense secretary

news-yahoo 7:18:00 PM CET

Jan 08, 2017 12:36PM ESTpublished: Jan 08, 2017 12:36PM EST

theglobeandmail 6:41:00 PM CET

North Korea says can test-launch ICBM at any time

jpost 2:04:00 PM CET

