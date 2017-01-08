|News ClusterEnglish
Sunday, January 8, 2017
New Brazil prison clash kills four in Amazon region
A new prison uprising in Brazil on Sunday left four dead, adding to the chaos in the country's penitentiary system that has killed nearly 100 inmates in the past week in a brutal gang war. The latest violence took place at the Desembargador Raimundo Vidal Pessoa jail in the centre of the jungle city....
aljazeera-en 10:06:00 PM CET
