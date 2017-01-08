Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Sunday, January 8, 2017

New Brazil prison clash kills four in Amazon region

A new prison uprising in Brazil on Sunday left four dead, adding to the chaos in the country's penitentiary system that has killed nearly 100 inmates in the past week in a brutal gang war. The latest violence took place at the Desembargador Raimundo Vidal Pessoa jail in the centre of the jungle city....

aljazeera-en 10:06:00 PM CET

The latest violence took place at the Desembargador Raimundo Vidal Pessoa jail in the center of the jungle city of Manaus.

timesofoman 4:02:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Brazil (21)

Help about this topicPlaces

Manaus(BR)

Rio de Janeiro(BR)

Help about this topicRelated People

Red Command (4)

Raimundo Vidal Pessoa (2)

North Family (2)

Help about this topicOther Names

First Capital Command (2)

Help about this topicAlerts

Security

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.