Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Sunday, January 8, 2017

UK risks Brexit ‘catastrophe’, Canadian trade expert warns

The British government was so dismissive of the concerns of trade experts that it risked a “catastrophic” Brexit, according to one of the figures behind the EU-Canada trade deal which took a decade to negotiate. Jason Langrish one of Canada’s authorities in the field said the UK’s former ambassador....

MaltaToday 1:47:00 PM CET

Sir Ivan Rogers 'criticised PM on Brexit before quitting as UK's EU ambassador' Sir Ivan Rogers reportedly criticised Theresa May's...

belfasttelegraph 2:56:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United Kingdom (10)

Flag
Belgium (6)

Flag
Canada (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

Brussels(BE)

Help about this topicRelated People

Boris Johnson (1)

David Cameron (1)

Jason Langrish (1)

Tim Barrow (1)

Ivan Rogers (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

European Union (5)

Foreign Office (3)

Member States (1)

Downing Street (1)

Sunday Times (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

UKReferendum

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.