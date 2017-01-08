Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Sunday, January 8, 2017

I-T detects Rs. 4,807 crore black income; seizes Rs. 112 crore new notes

Over Rs. 4,807 crore of undisclosed income has been detected while Rs. 112 crore worth new notes have been seized by the Income Tax department as part of its country-wide operations against black money hoarders post demonetisation. Official sources said the taxman carried out a total of 1,138....

Hindu 12:05:00 PM CET

Undisclosed income: I-T unearths Rs 490 crore since Dec 30, total swells to Rs 4,807 crore

expressindia 3:06:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Shakib Al Hasan (2)

Chris Brown (1)

Chris Broad (1)

Kane Williamson (1)

Tamim Iqbal (2)

Mount Maunganui (1)

Colin Munro (1)

Bangladesh Result (1)

James Neesham (1)

Boult Bowling (1)

Wayne Knights (1)

Corey Anderson (1)

Shaun Haig (1)

Mashrafe Mortaza (1)

Motaleb Mia (1)

Imrul Kayes (1)

Taskin Ahmed Bowling (1)

Tom Bruce (1)

West Bengal (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Help about this topicAlerts

ForgeryMoney

FinancialEconomicCrime

TAXUD

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.