Sunday, January 8, 2017

Turkey's Tourism Industry Suffers After Recent Terror Attacks

Stunning architecture, a rich and ancient history, beautiful beaches and a bustling urban nightlife have long drawn tourists from around the world to Turkey and its capital, Istanbul. But after a recent spate of violence and terrorism in the country, its tourism industry, an important part of the nation's economy, is suffering.

ABCnews 7:53:00 PM CET

Hundreds more flights cancelled as snow blankets Istanbul

ngrguardiannews 1:39:00 PM CET

Police release photo of Turkey club attack suspect as manhunt continues

straitstimesSG 4:55:00 PM CET

Istanbul attacker is an Uzbek jihadist: Reports

Hindu 7:55:00 PM CET

Turkey (14)

United States (7)

Zeytinburnu(TR)

Lebanon(US)

Berlin(US)

Recep Tayyip Erdogan (1)

Muhammed Horasani (1)

Saudi Arabia (1)

New Year (1)

Gül Taner (1)

Bilal Eksi (1)

Istanbul Ataturk Airport (2)

NATO (1)

Turkish Airlines (1)

ABC News (1)

Islamic State (1)

