Sunday, January 8, 2017
Finland's HMD to Launch New Nokia Phone to Run on Android
The Nokia mobile phone is coming back. Finland-based HMD Global says it's launching its first smartphone — the Nokia 6 — in China , under license from the network provider —once the world's top cellphone maker. The aluminum handset, with a 5.5-inch screen, will be the first Nokia to run the operating system.
ABCnews 1:45:00 PM CET
