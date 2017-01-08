|News ClusterEnglish
Sunday, January 8, 2017
Israeli Media Report New Details of Netanyahu Probes
Israeli media on Sunday reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tried to negotiate a deal for more positive coverage by a major Israeli newspaper two years ago. Netanyahu has been questioned by police twice about allegations that he improperly accepted lavish gifts from high-profile figures in international business and Hollywood.
ABCnews 9:25:00 PM CET
