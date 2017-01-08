Main Menu

Sunday, January 8, 2017

Israeli Media Report New Details of Netanyahu Probes

Israeli media on Sunday reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tried to negotiate a deal for more positive coverage by a major Israeli newspaper two years ago. Netanyahu has been questioned by police twice about allegations that he improperly accepted lavish gifts from high-profile figures in international business and Hollywood.

