Saturday, January 7, 2017

Turkish Prime Minister Visits Iraq With List of Issues to Discuss

BAGHDAD — Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim arrived in Baghdad Saturday for a two-day visit, according to a report on Iraqi state TV. It’s the first such visit since the two governments quarreled over the presence of unauthorized Turkish troops in northern Iraq, straining relations between the two neighbors fighting the Islamic State group.

