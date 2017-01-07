Main Menu

Saturday, January 7, 2017

Japan defends Toyota after Trump broadside over Mexican plant

The Japanese government yesterday defended Toyota Motor Corp as an “important corporate citizen” of the United States, after President-elect Donald Trump singled out the automaker and threatened to slap punitive tariffs on its Mexico-built cars. Trump has repeatedly hit out at US companies for using....

timesofmalta 10:20:00 AM CET

Who's going to pay for the wall? You are.

msnbc 3:25:00 AM CET

Mexico will pay US back for border wall, Trump insists

globalsecurity 4:02:00 AM CET

US Consular Official Shot, Wounded in Mexico

voanews 7:46:00 PM CET

Gunman shoots, wounds US consular official in Mexico

nzherald 6:33:00 PM CET

Mexican construction firms win $4 billion airport contract

nzherald 12:40:00 AM CET

