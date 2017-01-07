|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Saturday, January 7, 2017
|
|
Taiwan leader in Houston, en route to Central America
|
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen delivers a speech before traveling to visit Central American allies including a U.S. transit, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at the Taoyuan International Airport in Taouyuan, Taiwan. Tsai pledged to bolster Taiwan's presence on the international stage on her visit four Central American allies on a trip that includes U.
news-yahoo 8:38:00 PM CET
|
|
|