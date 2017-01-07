|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Saturday, January 7, 2017
|
|
Djokovic makes statement in epic win over Murray in Doha final
|
Tennis - Qatar Open - Men's singles final - Andy Murray of Britain v Novak Djokovic of Serbia - Doha, Qatar - 7/1/2017 - Djokovic reacts. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic made an immense statement in his bid to rule men's tennis again when he defeated Andy Murray , the man who....
news-yahoo 8:05:00 PM CET
|
|
|