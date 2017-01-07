|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Saturday, January 7, 2017
|
|
Nishikori beats Wawrinka to reach Brisbane final
|
Japan's Kei Nishikori beat Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 to enter the final of the Brisbane International against either Milos Raonic or Grigor Dimitrov (AFP Photo/Saeed KHAN) Japanese player Kei Nishikori reached the final of the Brisbane International when he downed Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka in straight sets on Saturday.
news-yahoo 7:21:00 AM CET
|
|
|