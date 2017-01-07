Main Menu

Saturday, January 7, 2017

Three of five slain travelers killed in airport shooting were in town on vacation

They flew into town to vacation, but were shot dead while waiting to pick up their luggage. None of the five victims killed by a lone gunman in Friday's shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has been identified by law enforcement officials. But news media around the country has learned the identities of three of the victims.

latimes 7:31:00 PM CET

British Great-Grandmother among Fort Lauderdale victims

itv 11:08:00 PM CET

Social Butterfly and World Traveler Among Victims of Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting

time 11:09:00 PM CET

